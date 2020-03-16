2020 Hyundai Creta launched in India, priced from INR 9.99 lakh

Hyundai has launched the 2020 Creta in India. The prices of the 2020 Creta start at INR 9.99 lakh* and go up to INR 17.20 lakh*. The all-new premium SUV has been developed with an investment of more than INR 1,000 crore.

2020 Hyundai Creta - Features

The all-new Hyundai Creta, like its predecessor, is packed with lots of premium features, including many that are first in its segment. Split LED headlamps and tail lamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, twin-tip exhaust and puddle lamps are among the exterior highlights.

On the inside, the sub-compact SUV features a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats with 8-way power adjustment for the driver seat, blue ambient lighting, rear-seat headrest cushion, touch-enabled air purifier, electric parking brake, paddle shifters, 7-inch Supervision Cluster and much more.

The safety suite of the second-gen Hyundai Creta comprises six airbags, rear disc brakes, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), rear camera, etc.

You can check out the 2020 Hyundai Creta brochure in the image gallery at the end of the story.

2020 Hyundai Creta - Specifications

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is 4,300 mm long, 1,635 mm wide and 1,790 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. There are three engines to choose from, a 1.5-litre MPi petrol unit, a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel unit and a 1.4-litre T-GDi petrol unit. These engines are available with a 6-speed MT/CVT, a 6-speed MT/6-speed AT and a 7-speed DCT respectively. An all-wheel drive system isn’t available.

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Drivetrain Layout Fuel Economy Rating 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT FWD 16.9 km/l 1.4L turbocharged petrol 140 PS 242 Nm 7-speed DCT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 21.4 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT FWD 18.5 km/l

2020 Hyundai Creta - Variants

Engine-Transmission\Trim E EX S SX SX (O) 1.5L petrol-MT ✓ ✓ ✓ 1.5L petrol-CVT ✓ ✓ 1.4L petrol-DCT ✓ ✓ 1.5L diesel-MT ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 1.5L diesel-AT ✓ ✓

2020 Hyundai Creta - Exterior Colours

Typhoon Silver

Polar White

Red Mulberry

Galaxy Blue

Lava Orange

Phantom Black

Titan Grey

Deep Forest (1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine-DCT only)

Polar White Phantom Black roof (1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine-DCT only)

Lava Orange with Phantom Black roof (1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine-DCT only)

2020 Hyundai Creta - Interior Themes

Two-tone Black & Greige

All Black with Orange colour pack

2020 Hyundai Creta - Prices*

Configuration Price 1.5L petrol-MT EX INR 9.99 lakh 1.5L petrol-MT S INR 11.72 lakh 1.5L petrol-MT SX INR 13.46 lakh 1.5L petrol-CVT SX INR 14.94 lakh 1.5L petrol-CVT SX (O) INR 16.15 lakh 1.4L petrol-DCT SX INR 16.16 lakh 1.4L petrol-DCT SX (O) INR 17.20 lakh 1.5L diesel-MT E INR 9.99 lakh 1.5L diesel-MT EX INR 11.49 lakh 1.5L diesel-MT S INR 12.77 lakh 1.5L diesel-MT SX INR 14.51 lakh 1.5L diesel-MT SX (O) INR 15.79 lakh 1.5L diesel-AT SX INR 15.99 lakh 1.5L diesel-AT SX (O) INR 17.20 lakh

*Ex-showroom India

Hyundai has received 14,000 pre-bookings for the 2020 Creta, and 50% of them have been specified with the diesel engine.