2020 Hyundai Creta launched in India, priced from INR 9.99 lakh

Hyundai has launched the 2020 Creta in India. The prices of the 2020 Creta start at INR 9.99 lakh* and go up to INR 17.20 lakh*. The all-new premium SUV has been developed with an investment of more than INR 1,000 crore.
2020 Hyundai Creta - Features
The all-new Hyundai Creta, like its predecessor, is packed with lots of premium features, including many that are first in its segment. Split LED headlamps and tail lamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, twin-tip exhaust and puddle lamps are among the exterior highlights.
On the inside, the sub-compact SUV features a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats with 8-way power adjustment for the driver seat, blue ambient lighting, rear-seat headrest cushion, touch-enabled air purifier, electric parking brake, paddle shifters, 7-inch Supervision Cluster and much more.
The safety suite of the second-gen Hyundai Creta comprises six airbags, rear disc brakes, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), rear camera, etc.
You can check out the 2020 Hyundai Creta brochure in the image gallery at the end of the story.
2020 Hyundai Creta - Specifications
The 2020 Hyundai Creta is 4,300 mm long, 1,635 mm wide and 1,790 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. There are three engines to choose from, a 1.5-litre MPi petrol unit, a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel unit and a 1.4-litre T-GDi petrol unit. These engines are available with a 6-speed MT/CVT, a 6-speed MT/6-speed AT and a 7-speed DCT respectively. An all-wheel drive system isn’t available.
|Engine
|Maximum Power
|Maximum Torque
|Transmission
|Drivetrain Layout
|Fuel Economy Rating
|1.5L naturally aspirated petrol
|115 PS
|144 Nm
|6-speed MT
|FWD
|16.8 km/l
|1.5L naturally aspirated petrol
|115 PS
|144 Nm
|CVT
|FWD
|16.9 km/l
|1.4L turbocharged petrol
|140 PS
|242 Nm
|7-speed DCT
|FWD
|16.8 km/l
|1.5L turbocharged diesel
|115 PS
|250 Nm
|6-speed MT
|FWD
|21.4 km/l
|1.5L turbocharged diesel
|115 PS
|250 Nm
|6-speed AT
|FWD
|18.5 km/l
2020 Hyundai Creta - Variants
|Engine-Transmission\Trim
|E
|EX
|S
|SX
|SX (O)
|1.5L petrol-MT
|✓
|✓
|✓
|1.5L petrol-CVT
|✓
|✓
|1.4L petrol-DCT
|✓
|✓
|1.5L diesel-MT
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|1.5L diesel-AT
|✓
|✓
2020 Hyundai Creta - Exterior Colours
- Typhoon Silver
- Polar White
- Red Mulberry
- Galaxy Blue
- Lava Orange
- Phantom Black
- Titan Grey
- Deep Forest (1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine-DCT only)
- Polar White Phantom Black roof (1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine-DCT only)
- Lava Orange with Phantom Black roof (1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine-DCT only)
2020 Hyundai Creta - Interior Themes
- Two-tone Black & Greige
- All Black with Orange colour pack
2020 Hyundai Creta - Prices*
|Configuration
|Price
|1.5L petrol-MT EX
|INR 9.99 lakh
|1.5L petrol-MT S
|INR 11.72 lakh
|1.5L petrol-MT SX
|INR 13.46 lakh
|1.5L petrol-CVT SX
|INR 14.94 lakh
|1.5L petrol-CVT SX (O)
|INR 16.15 lakh
|1.4L petrol-DCT SX
|INR 16.16 lakh
|1.4L petrol-DCT SX (O)
|INR 17.20 lakh
|1.5L diesel-MT E
|INR 9.99 lakh
|1.5L diesel-MT EX
|INR 11.49 lakh
|1.5L diesel-MT S
|INR 12.77 lakh
|1.5L diesel-MT SX
|INR 14.51 lakh
|1.5L diesel-MT SX (O)
|INR 15.79 lakh
|1.5L diesel-AT SX
|INR 15.99 lakh
|1.5L diesel-AT SX (O)
|INR 17.20 lakh
*Ex-showroom India
Hyundai has received 14,000 pre-bookings for the 2020 Creta, and 50% of them have been specified with the diesel engine.