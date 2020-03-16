2020 Hyundai Creta launched in India, priced from INR 9.99 lakh

Hyundai has launched the 2020 Creta in India. The prices of the 2020 Creta start at INR 9.99 lakh* and go up to INR 17.20 lakh*. The all-new premium SUV has been developed with an investment of more than INR 1,000 crore.

The fuel economy rating of the 2020 Hyundai Creta ranges from 16.8 km/l to 21.4 km/l depending on the configuration.

2020 Hyundai Creta - Features

The all-new Hyundai Creta, like its predecessor, is packed with lots of premium features, including many that are first in its segment. Split LED headlamps and tail lamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, twin-tip exhaust and puddle lamps are among the exterior highlights.

On the inside, the sub-compact SUV features a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats with 8-way power adjustment for the driver seat, blue ambient lighting, rear-seat headrest cushion, touch-enabled air purifier, electric parking brake, paddle shifters, 7-inch Supervision Cluster and much more.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is available in India in E, EX, S, SX and SX (O) trims.

The safety suite of the second-gen Hyundai Creta comprises six airbags, rear disc brakes, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), rear camera, etc.

You can check out the 2020 Hyundai Creta brochure in the image gallery at the end of the story.

2020 Hyundai Creta - Specifications

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is 4,300 mm long, 1,635 mm wide and 1,790 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. There are three engines to choose from, a 1.5-litre MPi petrol unit, a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel unit and a 1.4-litre T-GDi petrol unit. These engines are available with a 6-speed MT/CVT, a 6-speed MT/6-speed AT and a 7-speed DCT respectively. An all-wheel drive system isn’t available.

EngineMaximum PowerMaximum TorqueTransmissionDrivetrain LayoutFuel Economy Rating
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 Nm6-speed MTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 NmCVTFWD16.9 km/l
1.4L turbocharged petrol140 PS242 Nm7-speed DCTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed MTFWD21.4 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed ATFWD18.5 km/l

2020 Hyundai Creta - Variants

Engine-Transmission\TrimEEXSSXSX (O)
1.5L petrol-MT
1.5L petrol-CVT
1.4L petrol-DCT
1.5L diesel-MT
1.5L diesel-AT ✓

2020 Hyundai Creta - Exterior Colours

  • Typhoon Silver
  • Polar White
  • Red Mulberry
  • Galaxy Blue
  • Lava Orange
  • Phantom Black
  • Titan Grey
  • Deep Forest (1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine-DCT only)
  • Polar White Phantom Black roof (1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine-DCT only)
  • Lava Orange with Phantom Black roof (1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine-DCT only)

2020 Hyundai Creta - Interior Themes

  • Two-tone Black & Greige
  • All Black with Orange colour pack

2020 Hyundai Creta - Prices*

ConfigurationPrice
1.5L petrol-MT EXINR 9.99 lakh
1.5L petrol-MT SINR 11.72 lakh
1.5L petrol-MT SXINR 13.46 lakh
1.5L petrol-CVT SXINR 14.94 lakh
1.5L petrol-CVT SX (O)INR 16.15 lakh
1.4L petrol-DCT SXINR 16.16 lakh
1.4L petrol-DCT SX (O)INR 17.20 lakh
1.5L diesel-MT EINR 9.99 lakh
1.5L diesel-MT EXINR 11.49 lakh
1.5L diesel-MT SINR 12.77 lakh
1.5L diesel-MT SXINR 14.51 lakh
1.5L diesel-MT SX (O)INR 15.79 lakh
1.5L diesel-AT SXINR 15.99 lakh
1.5L diesel-AT SX (O)INR 17.20 lakh

*Ex-showroom India

Hyundai has received 14,000 pre-bookings for the 2020 Creta, and 50% of them have been specified with the diesel engine.

