Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Visualised as Heavy-Duty Mile-Muncher

It wouldn’t be incorrect to say that the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a good touring motorcycle. It has a phenomenal twin-cylinder engine, relaxed and upright riding ergonomics, comfortable ride quality, and a decent tank range. It can easily cover long distances without breaking a sweat. However, here’s a rendering that shows us a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 that has been digitally redesigned and looks like a heavy-duty mile-muncher.

The rendering has been created by an automotive artist that goes by the name “Abin Designs” on Instagram. We can see in the pictures that the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been given a makeover and looks like a modern and more capable touring motorcycle. The artist has implemented several changes. For instance, the front end has been revamped and now consists of a semi fairing and a windscreen. The shape of the fuel tank has been changed, too, to match the overall styling.

The tail section of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in the rendering has been raised for a sportier stance, although the old-school tail lamp has been left untouched. There’s also a new tail tidy and set of turn signals. The twin shock absorbers that come with the stock motorcycle have been replaced by a monoshock resulting in a cleaner look. The upswept angle of the dual exhausts has been altered which imparts a sporter appearance.

It appears that the artist has carried forward the twin-cylinder engine as it is, however, he has made a few changes in the equipment. For example, the wire-spoke wheels have been given away for a pair of alloy wheels which are fitted with road-biased tyres. The braking system has been improved by the inclusion of twin rotors at the front. The swingarm has been tweaked to fit in the rear monoshock and, perhaps, a wider tyre.

We find the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in its heavy-duty mile-muncher avatar quite interesting. What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below.

