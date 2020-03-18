VW T-Roc India launch: Price, Brochure, Features & Specs

Volkswagen has launched the highly anticipated T-Roc in India. Here are the price, brochure, features and specifications of the VW T-Roc.

VW T-Roc Specifications

The VW T-Roc is offered in India in a single mechanical configuration. It’s a front-wheel drive SUV powered by an EA211 1.5-litre TSI-Evo turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

The engine is linked to the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission and produces 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. It features ACT, short for Active Cylinder Technology, which shuts off two cylinders when not required. This happens during relaxed driving at low engine speeds, in a matter of (13-36) milliseconds, and it helps reduce fuel consumption.

Aspect Specification Length 4,342 mm Width 1,819 mm Height 1,573 mm Wheelbase 2,590 mm Tyre Size 215/55 R17 94V Turning Radius 5.55 metres Boot capacity (rear seat backrests up) 445 litres Boot capacity (rear seat backrests folded down) 1,290 litres Kerb Weight 1,350 kg (with driver) Gross Vehicle Weight 1,860 kg Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Tank Capacity 59 litres Engine EA211 1.5-litre TSI-Evo with ACT Maximum Power 150 PS at 5,000-6,000 rpm Maximum Torque 250 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm Transmission 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic Drivetrain layout Front-wheel drive (FWD) 0-100 km/h Acceleration Time 8.4 seconds Top Speed 205 km/h

VW T-Roc Features

The VW T-Roc is available in India in only a single grade, which is quite well equipped. On the outside, it includes LED headlamps, LED DRLs, 17-inch Mayfield alloy wheels, black ORVMs, A-pillar and roof, silver anodised roof rails and LED tail lamps.

Interior highlights of the VW T-Roc include Climatronic 2-zone automatic climate control, Vienna leather seat upholstery, heated front seats, 8-inch Composition Media touchscreen infotainment system, 6 speakers, paddle shifters, 10.25-inch Active Info Display virtual instrument cluster and more.

There’s a long list of safety features too. Heated ORVMs, front and rear parking sensors, reverse camera, ESC, TPMS, HSA, front fog lamps with cornering function, rear fog lamp, 6 airbags and front and rear disc brakes are some of the noteworthy safety features.

The complete list of features is included in the brochure in the image gallery at the end of the story.

VW T-Roc Price

The price of the VW T-Roc in India is INR 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). It is applicable for only an introductory period. Volkswagen will commence deliveries of the T-Roc in India in mid-April 2020. The all-new premium sub-compact SUV is imported to India in CBU form, from Setubal, Portugal. Curcuma Yellow, Energetic Orange, Pure White, Ravenna Blue, Deep Pearl Black and Indium Grey are the body paint choices.