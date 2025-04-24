Bentley Unveils New Continental GT, Flying Spur & Bentayga EWB Azure at Auto Shanghai 2025

Bentley Motors has pulled the wraps off a refreshed lineup at Auto Shanghai 2025, showcasing the new Continental GT, GT Convertible, Flying Spur, and Bentayga EWB — now available in Azure and Speed variants alongside the base models.

The highlight is Bentley’s new High Performance Hybrid powertrain, debuting in the Azure trims. It combines a 4.0L V8 with a powerful electric motor, delivering 680 PS and 930 Nm of torque, blending performance with efficiency.

The Continental GT Azure and GT Convertible Azure flaunt Bentley’s commitment to wellbeing. Design touches include a gloss black matrix grille, 22” Azure wheels, and 3D Harmony quilting inside. The Convertible adds a neck warmer for roof-down comfort, while both feature panoramic roofs, Wellness seating, and exclusive veneers.

The Flying Spur Azure mirrors the GT’s opulence with 22” wheels, mood lighting, Wellness seats with massage functions, and a cabin designed to reduce fatigue through tactile luxury and cutting-edge driver assistance tech.

Completing the trio, the Bentayga EWB Azure stands out in a bespoke Nīla Blue finish inspired by designer Supriya Lele. Developed with neuroscientists, this SUV focuses on reducing stress with low NVH levels, massage seats, mood lighting, and a serene ambiance. With 22-way adjustable seats and 24 billion possible trim combinations, it’s Bentley’s most personal and relaxing SUV yet.

These models mark Bentley’s next step in luxury hybrid innovation and reaffirm its focus on craftsmanship and customer wellness, tailored especially for the ever-growing Chinese luxury market.