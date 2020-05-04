The 5-door Suzuki Jimny has been one of the most anticipated mini off-roaders for about two years now. A real-life Mk4 Suzuki Jimny picture has been modified digitally and the resulting image is exactly how the 2021 Maruti Gypsy (Indian Suzuki Jimny) could look like.

The Mk2 Suzuki Jimny may have been launched in India in the original, 3-door version, but the Mk4 Suzuki Jimny will reportedly reach our market in an extended, 5-door version. This more practical version will have an extended wheelbase but still measure no more than 4,000 mm in length, so as to attract the least possible GST (for ICE vehicles). Its design should be more or less the same as that of the 3-door version, though.

Whether Maruti Suzuki will once again use the Gypsy name to leverage its established status in India or switch to the global name Jimny w/o Sierra suffix isn’t known yet. While the 3-door version is made exclusively in 4WD drivetrain layout, the 5-door version could be offered in 2WD to be more accessible. Sure, this would be against what the Jimny stands for, but deleting the 4x4 system can lead to a much lower price and higher fuel economy. After all, price and fuel economy tend to be the two of the most crucial factors for sales success in India.

Under the hood, the 2021 Maruti Gypsy will likely have the K15B 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. Internationally, the K15B engine of the Mk4 Suzuki Jimny 3-door is tuned to produce 102 PS at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic will likely be the transmission choices.

Maruti Suzuki is said to launch the 2021 Gypsy in India in November this year and sell it through NEXA dealerships. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: medaka.5ch.net]