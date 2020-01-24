2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (facelift) with smarthybrid badge spied naked

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza has been spied sans camouflage ahead of its debut at Auto Expo 2020 on 6 February 2020. The facelifted model has been spotted with 'smarthybrid' badge, which confirms that it features a mild-hybrid system.

It isn't news that with the facelift, the Maruti Vitara Brezza will do away with its BS-IV D13A 1.3L diesel engine due to stricter emission norms which will be seen in action from 1 April 2020. It will switch to the BS-VI K15B 1.5L petrol engine and gain SHVS mild-hybrid system. 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic will be the transmission choices. The SHVS system will probably be offered only in the configurations specified with the latter.

The BS-VI K15B 1.5L petrol engine is a naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit. It produces 77 kW (104.7 PS) of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The switch to this engine will likely make the sub-4 metre SUV cheaper.

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza will feature a host of exterior styling updates such as a remastered front bumper, LED headlamps, redesigned front grille, new faux skid plates, tweaked tail lamp and maybe even new alloy wheels. At the back, the changes are less significant. Inside, expect the 2020 Vitara Brezza to feature updates such as the new, Smartplay Studio infotainment system, new accents and fresh upholstery.

Also Read: World Exclusive: 2020 Maruti Ignis (facelift) TVC leaked [Video]

In addition to the 2020 Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki will unveil the Future-O concept, the Swift 48V Mild-Hybrid and Suzuki Jimny also at Auto Expo 2020.

[Image: RushLane]