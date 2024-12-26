4th-Gen Skoda Superb Set for January 2025 India Debut

Skoda is gearing up to unveil the fourth-generation Superb in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025. Sharing the spotlight will be the Octavia RS and the new-generation Kodiaq.

Refined Design and Premium Interior

The new Skoda Superb sports a refreshed exterior with a sleeker front grille and sharper LED headlamps. Inside, it mirrors the Kodiaq’s modern layout, featuring a large 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a minimalist approach with reduced physical buttons.

Powertrain Options

Globally, the Superb comes with a variety of engine options, including petrol, diesel, and a plug-in hybrid capable of delivering up to 100 km of pure electric range. In India, the model is expected to feature a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, with a possibility of a diesel variant.

CBU Import Strategy

The latest-gen Skoda Superb will be brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU), promising premium quality and a host of advanced features.