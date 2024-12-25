Japanese Automotive Giants Unite: Honda, Nissan, and Mitsubishi in Talks

In a significant development, Honda, Nissan, and Mitsubishi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a potential merger, marking a new chapter for the Japanese automotive giants. The plan involves creating a holding company through a joint share transfer, although Mitsubishi is yet to confirm its participation, with a decision expected by January 2025.

Key elements of the merger include Honda and Nissan collaborating to standardize vehicle platforms, integrate R&D efforts, and optimize production facilities, aiming for cost efficiency and streamlined operations.

If finalized, the merger will conclude by August 2026, with the new entity listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Honda will play a leading role, nominating a majority of directors for the holding company.

The partnership, aimed at boosting competitiveness, extends beyond automobiles to include two-wheelers and aviation. This announcement follows weeks of speculation, fueled by Nissan's recent financial challenges.