MG Cyberster to Come With 503 BHP and 580 km Range in India

MG has revealed the specifications of the India-spec Cyberster ahead of its launch at the Bharat Mobility Expo next month. The electric sports car will be sold through MG’s premium Select dealerships.

The MG Cyberster packs a 77 kWh battery powering dual oil-cooled electric motors for an all-wheel-drive setup. This system delivers a combined 503 BHP and 725 Nm, enabling a blistering 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.2 seconds. The EV offers an impressive 580 km range (CLTC cycle).

Built for performance, the Cyberster features a double wishbone front suspension and a five-link independent rear setup, with a balanced 50:50 weight distribution.

This 2-seater convertible flaunts a folding soft top and introduces India’s first EV scissor doors with an anti-pinch mechanism. Advanced features include dual radar sensors, enhancing its premium and futuristic appeal.