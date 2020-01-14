2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (facelift) to be unveiled on 6 February 2020

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza will be officially revealed on 6 February 2020, which will be the second day of Auto Expo 2020. The 2020 Hyundai Creta will also debut on the same day and at the same event.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza made its first public appearance at Auto Expo 2016 and is finally set for a facelift 4 years later. It has been one of the most famous offerings in its segment and still averages at about 8,000 unit sales per month, which is a huge sales feat considering it is available only with a single diesel engine.

Apart from some minor exterior tweaks such as a restyled front bumper with a new silver chin insert, restyled, LED headlamps, and a redesigned front grille, the Maruti Vitara Brezza will get some major mechanical changes with the mid-cycle refresh. It will do away with the currently offered BS-IV D13A 1.3L diesel engine and receive a BS-VI K15B 1.5L petrol engine with the SHVS mild-hybrid system (only on petrol automatic variants). This unit delivers 77 kW (104.7 PS) of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic will be the transmission choices.

In terms of the interiors and cabin updates, expect the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza to have the new, Smartplay Studio infotainment system, new accents and fresh upholstery.

The facelifted Maruti Vitara Brezza is expected to go on sale within days after its debut at Auto Expo 2020. In related news, the facelifted Tata Nexon has been officially revealed and its pre-bookings are open now. It could be launched along with the Tata Nexon EV this month