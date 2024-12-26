2025 Honda Unicorn Launched in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2025 Honda Unicorn, a trusted icon now enhanced with advanced features to meet the needs of today’s riders. Priced at Rs 1,19,481 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Unicorn balances performance, comfort, and cutting-edge technology.

Key Features and Updates

The 2025 Honda Unicorn retains its classic design while introducing modern enhancements. A new all-LED headlamp with chrome accents adds a contemporary touch to its familiar styling. Riders can choose from three striking color options: Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, and Radiant Red Metallic.

The bike now boasts a fully digital instrument console, displaying essential information such as gear position, service reminders, and an Eco indicator. Additionally, a USB Type-C charging port ensures riders stay connected on the go.

The 2025 Honda Unicorn is powered by a refined 162.71cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine, delivering 9.7 kW of power at 7,500 RPM and 14.58 Nm of torque at 5,250 RPM. The engine meets OBD2B compliance standards, ensuring efficiency and adherence to upcoming emission norms.

Availability

The 2025 Honda Unicorn is available at HMSI dealerships across India, offering riders an appealing mix of style, durability, and advanced features.