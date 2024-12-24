Lamborghini Delays EV Launch to 2029, Citing Market Readiness

Lamborghini has announced a one-year delay for its first all-electric vehicle, now scheduled for launch in 2029. The Italian supercar giant believes the luxury sports EV market isn’t ready yet, shifting its initial 2028 timeline.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann stated, “We do not think 2029 is late to have an electric car. We do not think, in our segment, the market will be ready in 2025 or 2026.” Lamborghini is taking a cautious approach, awaiting more definitive regulatory clarity in the European Union before fully committing to electrification.

The brand’s first EV will draw inspiration from the Lanzador concept revealed in 2023. It’s expected to be a 4-seat grand tourer, potentially sharing its platform and electric motors with other Volkswagen Group models. However, Lamborghini plans to integrate exclusive technologies to maintain its edge in the high-performance EV segment.

Meanwhile, Ferrari, Lamborghini’s closest rival, is set to unveil its first EV next year, intensifying the race for electric supremacy in the supercar world.