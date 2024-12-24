Maruti Suzuki to Debut e VITARA Electric SUV at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Maruti Suzuki is set to revolutionize electric mobility with the debut of its production-ready eBorn SUV, the e VITARA, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Unveiled recently by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Milan, Italy, the e VITARA is a global model manufactured in India for worldwide markets. Embodying the theme of an “Emotional Versatile Cruiser,” this electric SUV combines cutting-edge technology with sleek, contemporary design.

Strategically designed to meet evolving consumer needs, the e VITARA promises to bring innovative EV performance to India’s automotive landscape, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward sustainable mobility.