2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (facelift) with new headlamps & alloy wheels spied

Maruti Suzuki confirmed yesterday that it will unveil the facelifted Vitara Brezza at Auto Expo 2020. In a new development, fresh spy shots showing the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza's exterior have surfaced online.

The Vitara Brezza is set to gain some exterior design tweaks along with major mechanical revisions. Visual changes at the front will comprise a remastered front bumper, new faux skid plate, LED headlamps and a redesigned front grille. On the sides, it will feature new, dual-tone alloy wheel which further freshens-up its appeal. Looking closely, the spy images suggest that the wheels come shod with MRF Wanderer tyres.

At the rear, the 2020 Vitara Brezza will feature new faux skid plate and tweaked tail lamps. As far as the interior updates are concerned, expect them to include new fresh upholstery and the new, Smartplay Studio infotainment system.



With the mid-cycle refresh, Maruti Suzuki will discontinue the BS-IV D13A 1.3L diesel engine and introduce the BS-VI K15B 1.5L petrol engine with the SHVS mild-hybrid system (only on automatic variants). The output of this engine has been rated at 77 kW (104.7 PS) of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki will display a total of 17 models at Auto Expo 2020. In addition to the new Vitara Brezza, the company range at the motorshow will include vehicles such as the Futuro-e concept, Swift Hybrid (Japan-spec), facelifted Ignis and many more. Read about all of them here in our dedicated report.

[Image Source: RushLane]