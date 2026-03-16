Pay-As-You-Drive Car Insurance: Who Should Consider it in India?

Car ownership often comes with several recurring costs, and insurance is one of the most important among them. Traditionally, the premium for car insurance is calculated based on factors like the vehicle’s make and model, engine capacity, age, location, and claim history.

However, this conventional model does not always consider how frequently the car is actually driven. Many car owners end up paying the same premium even if they use their vehicle only occasionally.

To address this gap, insurers have introduced a more flexible model known as pay-as-you-drive car insurance. This usage-based insurance option allows drivers to pay premiums based on the distance they drive during a policy period.

As a result, individuals who use their vehicles sparingly may benefit from lower premiums compared to traditional plans. With changing mobility patterns, especially in urban India, pay-as-you-drive insurance is gaining popularity among drivers seeking a more cost-efficient approach to coverage.

What is Pay-As-You-Drive Car Insurance?

Pay-as-you-drive insurance is a type of usage-based car insurance where the premium depends partly on the number of kilometres a car is driven. Instead of paying a fixed premium regardless of usage, policyholders choose a kilometre limit for the year.

The premium is then adjusted according to this selected distance. The concept gained traction in India after regulatory approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, which allowed insurers to introduce usage-based motor insurance models.

These innovative products aim to provide greater flexibility and fairness in pricing. Typically, pay-as-you-drive car insurance includes two main components:

A fixed base premium that covers risks such as theft, fire, or natural disasters

A variable component linked to the distance driven

To track vehicle usage, insurers may use telematics devices installed in the vehicle or require periodic odometer readings through mobile apps. In either case, the insurer monitors the total kilometres driven to ensure they fall within the selected limit.

Because of this structure, pay-as-you-drive car insurance is particularly beneficial for drivers who use their vehicles less frequently.

How Pay-As-You-Drive Insurance Works in India?

Understanding how pay-as-you-drive car insurance works can help car owners determine whether it suits their driving habits. The process generally involves the following steps:

Choosing a Kilometre Slab: When purchasing the policy, the driver selects an annual kilometre limit, such as 5,000 km, 7,500 km, or 10,000 km. The premium for the car insurance policy depends on the chosen slab.

When purchasing the policy, the driver selects an annual kilometre limit, such as 5,000 km, 7,500 km, or 10,000 km. The premium for the car insurance policy depends on the chosen slab. Paying a Reduced Premium: Since the vehicle is expected to be driven less, insurers often offer lower premiums compared to traditional car insurance plans.

Since the vehicle is expected to be driven less, insurers often offer lower premiums compared to traditional car insurance plans. Monitoring Vehicle Usage: Insurers may track usage through telematics devices, GPS-based technology, or self-declared odometer readings submitted via an app.

Insurers may track usage through telematics devices, GPS-based technology, or self-declared odometer readings submitted via an app. Purchasing Kilometre Add-ons If Needed: If the vehicle exceeds the chosen limit during the policy period, drivers can purchase additional kilometre packs to continue coverage without interruptions.

This structure makes pay-as-you-drive insurance flexible and adaptable to different driving patterns.

Key Features of Pay-As-You-Drive Insurance

The growing interest in pay-as-you-drive car insurance can be attributed to several features that make it different from traditional motor insurance products.

Usage-based Pricing: The premium is partly determined by the number of kilometres driven, making it more personalised than standard car insurance plans.

The premium is partly determined by the number of kilometres driven, making it more personalised than standard car insurance plans. Flexible Kilometre Options: Policyholders can select kilometre slabs based on their estimated annual usage.

Policyholders can select kilometre slabs based on their estimated annual usage. Top-up Kilometre Packs: If the selected limit is exceeded, additional kilometres can usually be purchased easily.

If the selected limit is exceeded, additional kilometres can usually be purchased easily. Digital Monitoring Tools: Insurers often use apps or telematics technology to track vehicle usage conveniently.

Insurers often use apps or telematics technology to track vehicle usage conveniently. Availability for Private Vehicles: Most car insurance policy options under this model are designed for privately owned cars rather than commercial vehicles.

These features make pay-as-you-drive insurance a practical choice for certain groups of drivers.

Benefits of Pay-As-You-Drive Car Insurance

Pay-as-you-drive insurance offers several advantages, especially for drivers who use their vehicles less frequently or want a more flexible approach to car insurance coverage.

Cost Savings for Low-mileage Drivers

One of the biggest advantages of pay-as-you-drive car insurance is that it can reduce premiums for people who drive less frequently. Individuals who use their cars only occasionally may find that a traditional car insurance policy feels unnecessarily expensive. A usage-based model helps align insurance costs with actual vehicle usage.

Fairer Premium Structure

Traditional car insurance premiums do not usually account for how often a car is used. In contrast, pay-as-you-drive insurance links costs more closely to the driver’s behaviour, making the premium structure more equitable.

Encourages Responsible Driving

Some insurers integrate telematics features that also evaluate driving behaviour. Although the main focus is on kilometres driven, responsible driving habits can also contribute to better insurance experiences.

Ideal for Multiple-car Households

Families that own more than one car often use one vehicle less frequently. In such cases, pay-as-you-drive car insurance may help reduce insurance expenses for secondary vehicles.

Convenient Digital Management

Drivers can often buy car insurance online and manage their policy through apps, making it easy to track kilometre usage, submit readings, and purchase additional coverage if required.

Who Should Consider Pay-As-You-Drive Insurance in India?

Pay-as-you-drive car insurance is particularly suitable for certain types of drivers whose vehicle usage is limited or predictable throughout the year. These include:

People Who Drive Under 8,000–10,000 km Annually : Drivers who rarely use their vehicles can benefit significantly from pay-as-you-drive car insurance. This includes individuals who prefer public transportation, carpooling, or ride-hailing services for daily commutes.

: Drivers who rarely use their vehicles can benefit significantly from pay-as-you-drive car insurance. This includes individuals who prefer public transportation, carpooling, or ride-hailing services for daily commutes. Work-from-home Professionals : Remote work has reduced commuting needs for many professionals. Those who primarily work from home may find pay-as-you-drive insurance more cost-effective than traditional car insurance.

: Remote work has reduced commuting needs for many professionals. Those who primarily work from home may find pay-as-you-drive insurance more cost-effective than traditional car insurance. Owners of Second or Weekend Cars : Some households keep an additional car for occasional outings or road trips. In such cases, purchasing a standard car insurance policy for a rarely used vehicle may not be ideal. A mileage-based model can help optimize insurance costs.

: Some households keep an additional car for occasional outings or road trips. In such cases, purchasing a standard car insurance policy for a rarely used vehicle may not be ideal. A mileage-based model can help optimize insurance costs. Senior Citizens: Older drivers who travel shorter distances or drive only when necessary may also benefit from pay-as-you-drive car insurance.

Older drivers who travel shorter distances or drive only when necessary may also benefit from pay-as-you-drive car insurance. People Who Travel Frequently: Individuals who travel frequently for work or leisure may leave their vehicles unused for extended periods. For them, choosing pay-as-you-drive insurance could be a practical solution.

Things to Consider Before Choosing PAYD Insurance

Before deciding to buy car insurance online under a usage-based model, drivers should carefully evaluate several factors.

Estimate Annual Mileage Accurately: Choosing the right kilometre slab is essential for maximising the benefits of pay-as-you-drive car insurance.

Choosing the right kilometre slab is essential for maximising the benefits of pay-as-you-drive car insurance. Check Top-up Kilometre Costs: Understanding the cost of additional kilometre packs can help avoid unexpected expenses later.

Understanding the cost of additional kilometre packs can help avoid unexpected expenses later. Review Monitoring Methods: Some insurers use telematics devices while others rely on self-reported odometer readings. It is important to understand how usage will be tracked.

Some insurers use telematics devices while others rely on self-reported odometer readings. It is important to understand how usage will be tracked. Compare with Traditional Policies: Drivers should compare premiums between pay-as-you-drive insurance and standard car insurance options before making a decision.

Drivers should compare premiums between pay-as-you-drive insurance and standard car insurance options before making a decision. Read Policy Terms Carefully: Understanding the coverage, exclusions, and claim procedures in a car insurance policy ensures that there are no surprises when a claim arises.

Changing lifestyles and evolving mobility habits are influencing how insurance products are designed in India. Pay-as-you-drive car insurance represents a flexible alternative to traditional policies, offering lower premiums for drivers who use their vehicles sparingly.

By linking premiums to actual vehicle usage, pay-as-you-drive insurance provides a fairer pricing structure and can help reduce insurance costs for low-mileage drivers. However, its suitability depends largely on individual driving patterns and lifestyle.

For car owners who drive occasionally, own multiple vehicles, or primarily work from home, pay-as-you-drive car insurance may be a practical option to explore when planning to buy car insurance online.

Carefully evaluating mileage needs and policy terms can help ensure that the chosen car insurance policy provides both cost savings and adequate protection.