Volkswagen Begins Production of ID.Unyx 08 Electric SUV in China

Volkswagen has started series production of the new Volkswagen ID.Unyx 08 electric SUV at its Volkswagen Anhui plant in Hefei, marking a key milestone in the brand’s collaboration with Chinese EV maker Xpeng.

Developed jointly by the two companies, the ID.Unyx 08 reached production readiness just 24 months after the partnership began. The full-size electric SUV is expected to launch in the Chinese market in the first half of 2026.

The ID.Unyx 08 stands out as Volkswagen’s first fully connected electric SUV, incorporating a range of modern technologies. These include 800-volt ultra-fast charging capability, Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Development of the SUV was led by Volkswagen’s China Tech Centre (VCTC), which handled product design, engineering validation, quality standards and chassis tuning. The project also integrates several locally developed technologies tailored specifically for the Chinese market.

The ID.Unyx 08 is the first of two electric models emerging from the Volkswagen-Xpeng partnership announced in 2023, with the second model expected to debut later this year.

The collaboration has also resulted in the development of a China Electronic Architecture, a new zonal electrical and electronic platform designed for future Volkswagen vehicles in China.

Looking ahead, Volkswagen Group is planning a massive EV push in the country. The automaker aims to introduce more than 20 new electric vehicles in China in 2026 alone, as part of a broader strategy to bring 50 new electric models to the Chinese market by 2030.