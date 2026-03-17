Hyundai Installs 400kW N Hyper Chargers at Nürburgring

Hyundai Motor Company has installed new N Hyper Charger ultra-fast charging units at the legendary Nürburgring, giving electric performance cars quick access to high-speed charging at one of the world’s most iconic racetracks.

The setup includes two charging units with four charging points located at the Tourist Drive entrance of the circuit. Together, the chargers deliver a combined maximum output of 400 kW DC. The station entered pilot operation on 14 March 2026.

From April 2026, owners of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Hyundai Ioniq 6 N will be able to charge for free using the Charge myHyundai app across Europe.

This marks Hyundai’s first ultra-fast charging installation inside the Nürburgring complex, though the chargers are open to all electric vehicle brands, not just Hyundai models.

Under ideal conditions, the system can recharge an Ioniq 5 N or Ioniq 6 N from 10 percent to 80 percent battery capacity in around 18 minutes—perfect for drivers squeezing in multiple hot laps without long charging breaks.

The Nürburgring installation builds on Hyundai’s earlier investment in EV performance infrastructure, including a fast-charging station at the Inje Speedium introduced in 2023.