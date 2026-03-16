BMW M 1000 R Debuts in India with 210 HP and 280 km/h Top Speed

BMW Motorrad has launched the new BMW M 1000 R supersport roadster in India. The high-performance naked bike arrives as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) and can now be pre-booked at authorised dealerships across the country, with deliveries scheduled to begin from May 2026.

The new BMW M 1000 R is priced at ₹33.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

At the heart of the machine sits a 999cc water-cooled inline four-cylinder engine, engineered to deliver serious performance. The motor produces 210 hp (154 kW) at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,100 rpm. With that level of punch, the aggressive roadster can sprint from 0–100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 280 km/h.

BMW Motorrad has also equipped the bike with a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster featuring an M start-up animation, redesigned rev counter and OBD interface for the M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger. Other highlights include a lightweight M battery, USB charging socket, adaptive LED lighting, cruise control and heated grips.

Performance electronics play a major role in the M 1000 R’s character. Riders get multiple modes including Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro1–3, supported by the latest Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) with wheelie control and a 6-axis sensor suite. These systems allow riders to fine-tune parameters such as throttle response, engine braking, traction control, ABS and wheelie control according to their riding style.

Track-focused features such as Launch Control and a pit-lane limiter further underline the bike’s racing DNA. BMW says the traction control strategy has been revised using learnings from its RR models, promising sharper response—especially during spirited track sessions.