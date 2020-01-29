Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki confirms 17 models including 32 km/l Swift Hybrid

With just around a week left for the Auto Expo 2020 to commence, Maruti Suzuki has now confirmed that it will display a total of 17 models at the next edition of Delhi's biennial event.

While models like the Maruti Futuro-e SUV-coupé concept, facelifted Vitara Brezza and 2020 Ignis were already certain for the Auto Expo 2020 debut, the automaker has also confirmed that it will also display the Japanese-spec Swift Hybrid at the show. Moreover, its remaining model line-up will comprise Maruti’s all-petrol offerings including the Celerio, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, S-Cross, Ciaz S and XL6.

The announced models for Auto Expo 2020 will reportedly include the fourth-gen Jimny as well, a model that will make it to our market in a 5-door version probably in 2021 or 2022.

The Maruti Futuro-e SUV-coupé concept will, in fact, be the star of the show as it will showcase a new design language for the future utility vehicles and will be turned into a production model. You can read about what's expected from the production Maruti Futuro-e in our special story.

As for the Suzuki Swift Hybrid, it delivers an incredible fuel economy (JC08 cycle) of 32.0 km/l. The full-hybrid variant uses the same K12C 1.2L N/A petrol engine (91 PS/118 Nm) as the standard variant, but with electric assistance from the PB05A motor (13.6 PS/30 Nm). A 5-speed automated manual transmission sends drive to the front wheels.

There is also a mild-hybrid version of the Swift available in Japan, which returns 27.4 km/L of fuel-efficiency. While a full-hybrid variant is unlikely to be launched in India, a mild-hybrid variant is something Maruti Suzuki would be interested in with the discontinuation of the D13A 1.3L diesel engine of the standard variant.