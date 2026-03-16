Peugeot Introduces New Turbo 100 Three-Cylinder Petrol Engine

Peugeot has unveiled a new Turbo 100 three-cylinder petrol engine, featuring a major redesign with 70 percent new components by value. The compact turbocharged unit will first debut in the Peugeot 208 in March 2026, followed by the Peugeot 2008 from May 2026.

The new 1,199cc engine produces 101 hp (74 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 205 Nm of torque from 1,750 rpm, offering a strong low-end punch suited for urban driving and quick overtakes. A variable-geometry turbocharger helps improve throttle response across the rev range, especially at lower engine speeds.

Peugeot has focused heavily on improving efficiency and durability with the new powertrain. The engine features a 350-bar high-pressure direct injection system, a timing chain, and an advanced valve timing setup designed to reduce internal friction. It also employs a Miller cycle combustion process with a high compression ratio, which the company says enhances overall thermal efficiency compared to the outgoing engine.

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Before entering production, the Turbo 100 engine went through extensive validation. Development included over 30,000 hours of bench testing, while prototype vehicles accumulated more than three million kilometres of real-world driving. Several test units reportedly exceeded 200,000 kilometres during durability trials.

Maintenance intervals have also been extended, with servicing now scheduled every two years or 25,000 km, compared to the previous one-year or 20,000 km interval, although an annual inspection remains recommended.

Vehicles powered by the new Turbo 100 will be covered under Peugeot Care, the brand’s extended coverage programme that offers a warranty of up to eight years or 160,000 kilometres, depending on the market.