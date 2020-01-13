2020 Honda CBR150R launched in Indonesia

The 2020 Honda CBR150R has been launched in Indonesia. The list of upgrades on the latest iteration of the motorcycle is very limited.

In terms of visuals, Honda has expanded the CBR150R's colour palette with the addition of Dominator Matte Black, Matte Black and Victory Black Red paint options, while retaining its Racing Red and MotoGP Edition paint schemes. The company has also increased the bike's windscreen height to offer better protection against windblasts.

The overall design of the Honda CBR150R is still the same. Thus, you would find a twin-pod LED headlight assembly at the front, LED indicators and taillight, muscular bodywork and a split-style saddle. The dual-tone finish to the exhaust canister also has been retained.

Hardware specifications include telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back, both featuring five-step adjustability. Braking department comprises wave-style rotors along with the safety net of dual-channel ABS. An Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) is also part of the package. The ESS system automatically activates the Hazard lights when braking suddenly. A full digital display is also part of the package.

Engine details include a 149.16 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC motor that is linked to a six-speed transmission and tuned to deliver 17.1 PS of max power at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14.4 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The motorcycle, currently in Euro-III form, is claimed to return a fuel economy of 39.72 km/l.

The optional accessories for the motorcycle include rear seat cowl, tank pad, radiator guard, fuel lid sticker, engine protector, rear fender eliminator, rim tapes and under-cowl.

Check out the variant-wise prices in the table below:

Variant OTR Price Converted to INR* Matte Black STD IDR 34,934,000 INR 1,80,671 Black Red Victory STD IDR 34,934,000 INR 1,80,671 Black Red Victory ABS IDR 38,934,000 INR 2,00,849 Dominator Matte Black STD IDR 35,633,000 INR 1,83,815 Dominator Matte Black ABS IDR 39,633,000 INR 2,04,904 MotoGP Edition ABS IDR 39,834,000 INR 2,05,457

Honda used to offer the previous generation CBR150R in India but had discontinued it due to low demand. However, the promising sales performance of the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 and the likes should make Honda reintroduce the model in our market.

Honda has aggressive plans to expand its premium portfolio in India. The company plans to double its premium portfolio and it will soon launch the Africa Twin CRF1100L, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade range and the 2020 CB1000R in the country.

*Converted prices for representation only. Conversion rate as per 13 January 2020.