Honda H’ness CB 350-Based New Motorcycle Teased, Unveil on 16 Feb

Honda is preparing to launch a new motorcycle that is likely to be based on the highly popular Honda H’ness CB 350. The two-wheeler giant has released a teaser image which shows the rear right portion of the upcoming bike. The new Honda motorcycle will be unveiled on 16 February 2021.

The teaser image reveals a few features which indicate that the new bike would be based on the Honda H’ness CB 350. For example, the rear twin shock absorbers are identical to the ones which we have seen on the CB 350. The rear disc brake assembly and the swingarm appear to be similar, too. While the exhaust also reminds us of the CB 350, here it is more upswept. The alloy wheel design and the side panel are also identical to those of the H’ness.

What new here is the seat, which has a different contour. We can also see a dual-purpose rear tyre hinting that this motorcycle could be a scrambler. The LED taillight brings the picture of the rear end of the Honda CBR650F to mind. The rear fender assembly appears to be new.

As for the engine, the new Honda motorcycle would use the same 350cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers the CB 350. It is capable of putting out 21 hp of max power at 5500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3000 rpm. Honda will sell its upcoming bike via its premium BigWing dealerships.

There have had speculations about Honda working on a scrambler and/or cafe racer version of the CB 350. The new model is likely to be either one of the two versions. What do you think it would be? Let us know with a comment below.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.