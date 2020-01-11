Honda PCX Electric scooter displayed at dealers meet in India - Report

Recently, it was reported that Honda plans to start study for electric two-wheelers in India in Q1 FY2021. Today, it has come to light that the company is showcasing the Honda PCX Electric to dealers.

Honda had displayed the PCX Electric at Auto Expo 2018, albeit in concept form. The battery-powered scooter had its market debut in Japan in November 2018 but as a lease-only model. It remains a lease-only model even today. The company had announced at the time of its launch there that the annual targeted volume was just 250 units.

LED lights all around, with blue accenting for the headlight's signature light bracket and tail light inner lens, and Candy Blue accents on the body and parts are the styling highlights of the Honda PCX's pure electric variant.

The Honda PCX Electric comes with two mobile power packs connected in series as the source of power. The power packs comprise a Lithium-ion battery (weighing ~10 kg) with a high energy density and a voltage of 48V per unit.

There are two ways to charge the mobile power packs. The first is to keep them mounted on the vehicle and using the onboard charger. This method takes about 6 hours. The second method is removing them and charging them directly with a dedicated charger. This way, each power pack takes about 4 hours for a full charge.

The pure electric variant has a longer wheelbase, altered cushion length and a PCX series-first rear-hugger. The extended wheelbase and the rear-hugger allow housing of mobile power packs in what was the ICE variant's luggage box. The length is the same, though. The power unit has been positioned further to the back, and three-stage springs are used.

In addition to full-LED lighting, the Honda PCX Electric features an inverted LCD instrument cluster, passive keyless unlocking and vehicle on/off function, a front inner box with space for a 500 mL plastic bottle and a power outlet, helmet holder and an Electric badge.

The Honda PCX Electric would be a very expensive model and then there's also the fact that it hasn't been developed keeping Indian customers in mind. Minoru Kato, the President and CEO of the company's Indian subsidiary, had said last year told The Economic Times in November 2018 that Indian customers' weight is a little bit higher than the customers from Thailand or Indonesia. Below were his words:

We have the capability and we showcased that at the last Auto Expo with the PCX electric. It will be introduced in other countries soon. Indian customers’ weight is a little bit higher than the customers from Thailand or Indonesia and plus there is a challenge of road and charging infrastructure, average speeds.

When can we expect to see the scooter in the showrooms? The official details are not available. But because Honda will start the study for an electric scooter for the Indian market in Q1 FY2021 (April-June 2020), we do not expect to see the vehicle in our market anytime soon. Below were

Kato had also said in the past that the company is open to collaboration with rivals for battery swapping and charging infrastructure.

The Ministry of Road and Transport has postponed its plans for mass electrification of two-wheelers by 2025, and this should give all two-wheeler brands an ample amount of time to develop and introduce their respective EVs. Bajaj Auto will launch its Chetak electric scooter in India next week (14 January 2020). Other brands like Hero and TVS should join the list soon.

