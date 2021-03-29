Honda Activa 125 Vs Activa 6G - Detailed Comparison

The Honda Activa is one of the best-selling two-wheelers in the Indian market and has always been known for its supreme reliability, affordable maintenance, and fuss-free ownership experience when compared to the rivals. The brand however launched the more powerful version of the Activa a few years ago. Named as Activa 125, this new scooter not only comes with a bigger engine, but also has a number of changes to justify its high price and placement in the brand's portfolio. Both these scooters are offered as VFM products, thus leaving the buyers confused. If you are also in the market to buy a new automatic scooter from the brand's lineup, here is a quick Honda Activa 125 vs Activa 6G comparison.

Honda Activa 125 vs Activa 6G - Exterior Design

Starting with the Activa 125 first, the scooter gets a more premium and busy design language when compared to the Honda Activa 6G. At the front, the Activa 125 gets LED headlamps and chrome bezels which make it look distinct and attractive. The indicators are placed lower down and the black coloured glass finish above the headlamps remain exclusive to the Activa 125 only. From the sides, there is use of chrome and other body graphics which are missing from the Activa 6g. From the rear too, the taillights are different and the grab handles too have a more elongated design. The Activa 125 definitely looks a lot busier and premium when compared to most other scooters in the market.

Also Read : Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition detailed in a walkaround video

The Activa 6G on the other hand gets a more subtle look with the headlamps and ORVMs mounted on the top. The use of chrome is limited and the body panels too have a plain and simple look. The seat is marginally smaller and the gloss black finish is missing from the front. The Activa 6G is significantly cheaper than the Activa 125 and it shows in the overall look of the scooter. A quick spec comparison of both the scooters is given below in the table:

Model Honda Activa 125 Honda Activa 6G Length 1850 mm 1833 mm Width 707 mm 697 mm Height 1170 mm 1156 mm Wheelbase 1260 mm 1260 mm Ground Clearance 169 mm 171 mm Weight 111 kg 107 kg Fuel-tank Capacity 5.3 L 5.3 L

Honda Activa 125 vs Activa 6G - Engine and Performance

Powering the Activa 125 is the same 124 cc motor that is also seen in a number of other bikes and scooters from the brand. This engine delivers a maximum power output of 8.29 PS while the peak torque output stands at 10.3 Nm. The single-speed CVT transmission is smooth and definitely makes it a great vehicle for urban as well as highway commute. The power delivery and throttle response from this motor is impressive and the performance too is more than enough for a scooter of this class.

Also Read : BS6 Honda Activa 6G & Activa 125 prices hiked for the second time

The Activa 6G on the other hand gets a smaller, 109 cc motor that churns out 7.79 PS and 8.79 Nm of peak torque output. This motor also gets a similar type of transmission but lacks outright performance and a smooth top end. The fuel economy delivered by this engine is impressive and better than most of its rivals. The power however comes in at a later stage and hence it lacks behind in the performance department when compared to the Activa 125.

Model Honda Activa 125 Honda Activa 6G Engine 124 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected 109.51 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected max. Power 8.29 @ 6500 RPM 7.79 PS @ 8000 RPM Max. Torque 10.3 @ 5000 RPM 8.79 Nm @ 5250 RPM Cooling System Air-cooled Air-cooled Transmission CVT Auto CVT Auto Emission Norms BS6 BS6

Honda Activa 125 vs Activa 6G - Price

Model Honda Activa 125 Honda Activa 6G Starting Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) 66799 70629

Honda Activa 125 vs Activa 6G - Conclusion

Both, the Activa 125 and the Honda Activa 6G are great products and are offered as highly VFM scooters. Both these scooters are backed by dependable after-sales support and have impressed us with their long-term reliability. Having said that, the Honda Activa 125 comes out to be a marginally better product when compared to the Activa 6g as it not only gets a more powerful engine but in addition to this, also offers more features and a better suspension and braking setup. In addition to this, the price difference between the two scooters is almost negligible, and hence, my pick would have been the Activa 125 if I had to choose between the two. For those who are looking to buy a scooter in this class, TVS Jupiter too can be a great alternative.

For more such interesting comparisons, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.