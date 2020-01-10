2020 Honda African Twin CRF1100L Indian launch scheduled in April - Report

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will introduce the Africa Twin CRF1100L in the next fiscal, a report from BikeWale claims. The company will launch the new flagship adventure tourer model in April 2020 and begin its deliveries a month later in May. Regular followers would know that it plans to double its premium portfolio.

The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand offered the DCT variant of the Africa Twin CRF1000L (old model) in our market. However, the source report adds that the latest iteration of the adventure tourer, unveiled in September 2019, will be available in both – MT and DCT variants.

Regular followers would know that the 2020 Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L is made in two versions – standard and Adventure Sports. The standard version is more off-road focused, while the Adventure Sports is aimed to be a comfortable tourer. The 2020 Honda Africa Twin features a few tweaks to the chassis and uses a bolted aluminium sub-frame instead of a welded setup.

Both versions benefit from revised styling and feature upgrades that include full-LED lighting and an Apple CarPlay compatible, 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen display. The premium Adventure Sports version further benefits from features such as a tall windscreen, larger fuel tank (for even higher range), top-box and pannier mounts, wider sump guard and tubeless tyre compatible cross-spoke design.

The all-new model mounts a 1,084 cc engine instead of a 998 cc engine. The additional displacement was achieved by increasing the stroke by 5 mm. The Euro-V compliant parallel-twin, liquid-cooled new motor produces 101 PS of max power (7% improvement over the old model) and 105 Nm of peak torque (6% improvement over the old model).

The electronics package has also received an upgrade, and the 2020 Honda Africa Twin comes equipped with a new 6-axis IMU. Rider aids include 6 riding modes (Tour, Urban, Gravel, Off-road and two user modes) Ride by Wire, Honda Selectable Torque Control, cornering ABS, rear lift control, wheelie control. cruise control and emergency stop signals.

Internationally, the 2020 Honda Africa Twin’s colour palette comprises Grand Prix Red and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic for the standard version and Pearl Glare White Tricolour and Darkness Black Metallic for the Adventure Sports version.

The additional features, updated styling and the emission norm upgrade will substantially push the prices higher. The outgoing model, for reference, was sold at INR 13,50,000 (ex-showroom India).

