BS-VI Honda Activa 6G specifications leaked ahead of launch - Report

Earlier today, we reported that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India may launch the new BS-VI Activa 6G on 15 January 2019. A leaked document has further confirmed the arrival of the same. The motoring website published a leaked document that reveals the technical specifications of the upcoming Honda Activa 6G.

Also Read: BS-VI 2019 Honda Activa 125 - First Ride Review

As seen in the leaked document, the BS-VI Honda Activa will carry the 6G suffix. The new scooter will use a 109.51 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that will deliver 5.73 kW or 7.68 BHP of peak power at 8,000 rpm. In comparison, the outgoing (BS-IV) model uses a 109.19 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that pumps out 5.86 kW or 8 BHP of maximum power at 7,500 rpm.

The engine will feature Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) with Honda Eco Technology (HET). The new scooter may also benefit from Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), a new ACG silent start system and Idling Stop System – features that are already seen on the BS-VI Honda Activa 125.

The dimensions will also witness a few tweaks, and the BS-VI Honda Activa 6G will be longer than the outgoing model. Check out the dimension comparison in the table below:

Model Honda Activa 6G Honda Activa 5G Length 1,833 mm 1,761 mm Width 697 mm 710 mm Height 1,156 mm 1,158 mm Wheelbase 1,260 mm 1,238 mm

While the BS-VI Honda Activa will be longer than the outgoing model, it will also be narrower and shorter. It will be costlier. For reference, the outgoing, BS-IV model is priced at INR 55,934* in the STD variant and at INR 57,799* in the DLX variant.

The feature list of the 5G model included full LED headlight, a semi-digital instrument console with ECO speed indicator and a multifunction key slot. The Activa 6G may further offer additional information on its instrument console such as the fuel economy and the distance to empty. Other key features, although unconfirmed, should include an external fuel filler cap and a Pass button.

Also Read: BS- VI Honda SP 125 - First Ride Review

Regular readers would know that Honda has already discontinued the dispatches of the BS-IV compliant Activa 5G (old model).

*Ex-showroom Delhi