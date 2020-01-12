BS-VI Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 changes and features shown in new promo [Video]

Yamaha had launched the BS-VI YZF-R15 V3.0 in India last month, and now, it has released the bike's first promo video showing its key changes and salient features. The 2020 YZF-R15 V3.0 has started reaching dealerships.

The promotional video shows two (out of three) colour options of the BS-VI Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0. The footage starts with the Racing Blue BS-VI YZF-R15 V3.0 going across a racetrack while the Darknight coloured motorcycle emerges around 0:44 mark in the video. Apart from Racing Blue and Darknight, the BS-VI YZF-R15 V3.0 is also available in Thunder Grey (matte finish) colour option.

The Racing Blue and the Thunder Grey paint options are priced at INR 1,45,300* and INR 1,45,900* respectively, while the Darknight shade is the most expensive among the three, and it retails at INR 1,47,300*. The Racing Blue BS-VI YZF-R15 V3.0 comes with blue-coloured alloy wheels. The Thunder Grey and Darknight feature black alloy wheels.

The BS-VI YZF-R15 V3.0 isn’t drastically more expensive than the old (BS-IV) model. Its prices are between INR 4,420-5,020, depending on the colour option, higher than the BS-IV motorcycle's prices. The new model isn't available in the Monster Energy MotoGP Edition.

The BS-VI YZF-R15 V3.0 mounts the same 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC motor, although with relatively lower power and torque output numbers. The updated engine churns out 18.6 PS of power at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of torque at 8500 rpm as against 19.3 PS and 14.7 Nm of the original version. The engine retains the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. The six-speed transmission benefits from an assist and a slipper clutch system.

Hardware specifications of the BS-VI YZF-R15 V3.0 are the same as those of the old model. It uses conventional telescopic forks and a mono-shock at the front and the rear respectively to perform the shock absorption tasks. The international model, for reference, uses inverted telescopic forks at the front. Anchoring department comprises disc brakes on both wheels, with a dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 rivals the likes of KTM RC125 and the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 – both of which are yet to be updated to comply with the latest emission norms.