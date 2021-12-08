Honda 2Wheelers Opens 2nd Skill Enhancement Centre in Rajasthan

Committed to Skill India Mission, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) inaugurated its 2nd Skill Enhancement Centre in Rajasthan in collaboration with Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Kota. The new centre operational will empower local youth with job-oriented technical skill training in the city.

The inauguration was held in the august presence of Mr. Ashwani Kaul (Chairman, Institute Management Committee, Government ITI, Kota and Vice President, DCM Shriram Fertilisers & Chemicals), Mr. Ashok Kumar Sharma (Deputy Director, Training, Department of Technical Education Rajasthan, Regional Office Kota Zone), Mr. Rahul Sharan(Senior Manager - Skill Enhancement, CS Technology & Customer Relations, HMSI) along with other dignitaries from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

On this initiative, Mr Pradeep Pandey, Senior Vice President - Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Fulfilling our commitment to up-skill local youth and enhance their employability, we are proactively supporting the Skill India Mission to empower Indian youth. The BS-VI emission norms have raised the demand for skilled technical manpower in the automobile sector. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, students could not get hands-on practical training. HMSI’s second Skill Enhancement Centre in Rajasthan at Kota will provide an improved facility to recoup for practical training while ensuring all safety protocols. Further, we will continue to inaugurate more centres in other parts of the country.”

HMSI’s Skill Enhancement Centre at ITI Kota has a fully functional workshop with two-wheelers and service infrastructure to give practical training to students on technical aspects of two-wheelers maintenance and repair. On completion of the training program, HMSI will also support recruitment opportunities to successful candidates at HMSI dealerships.