Honda X-Blade Cashback Offer - Save Up To INR 5000

There’s a new Honda X-Blade cashback offer that can help you save up to INR 5000. It seems to be valid only for a limited-period, hence, if you have been planning to buy a brand-new Honda X-Blade, perhaps, now would be a good time to make the move.

Honda X-Blade Cashback Offer - Details

As per the new offer, Honda is providing a 5% cashback of up to INR 5000 on the purchase of a new X-Blade. It is to be noted that this offer is only valid on credit/debit card EMIs from the company’s partner banks. For more information on the same, it is advised to contact your nearest Honda dealership.

Honda X-Blade Price

The Honda X-Blade is available in two variants - single disc and dual disc. The former currently retails at INR 1,07,851* whereas the latter will set you back by INR 1,12,241*.

Honda X-Blade Variant Price* Single Disc INR 1,07,851 Dual Disc INR 1,12,241

Both the variants are available in 4 colour options including Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic.

Honda X-Blade Specs

The BS6 model of the Honda X-Blade was launched in July 2020. It uses a 162.71cc single-cylinder engine which comes with a needle bearing rocker arm for smooth power delivery and reduced frictional losses. The air-cooled mill also has a counterweight balancer which reduces vibrations and helps in delivering smooth acceleration from low to high rpm. Honda has also added its PGM-Fi and HET technology.

As far as the power and torque output is concerned, the Honda X-Blade has 13.86 PS of maximum power which is produced at 8000 rpm whereas the peak torque of 14.7 Nm kicks in at 5500 rpm. For transmission, we have a 5-speed unit.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi