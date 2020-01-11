Vespa 125-rivaling Suzuki Saluto 125 already being discussed for other markets - Report

Suzuki revealed a new retro scooter at the 2020 Taipei Motor Show last month - the Saluto 125. A report from Iwanbanaran claims that the 125 cc scooter has already reached the company's Tambun factory in Indonesia. The company is wasting no time in rolling out its rival to the likes of Vespa and Lambretta.

The Suzuki Saluto 125 may be spreading its wings but it's unlikely to be seen in India. The Access 125 sold here, although not as retro, is good enough to take on the 125 Vespa models alone. The India-made scooter has been constantly delivering promising sales figures.

Mechanical specifications of the Suzuki Saluto 125 are identical to the Suzuki Swish 125's. Thus, propelling tasks are handled by a 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a bore and stroke of 52.5 mm and 57.4 mm respectively. The bore and stroke of the single-cylinder motor of the Indian-spec Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and Suzuki Access 125 are similar. The Taiwanese models, however, produce a slightly higher peak power output of 9.4 PS (vs. 8.7 PS).

Key hardware specifications include conventional telescopic front forks, twin springs at the back, front disc brake and a rear drum brake. The scooter rides on 10-inch wheels at both ends. Its colour palette includes five options.

Being pitched against the likes of Vespa and Lambretta, the Suzuki Saluto 125 uses chrome highlights all across the body. The chrome treatment is visible on the apron, headlight mask, rearview mirror housing and the pillion grab rail. The headlight design reminds of the unit of the BS-VI Suzuki Access 125. The cockpit comprises a semi-digital instrument cluster. The switchgear, apart from the standard buttons, includes even a hazard light switch.

The list of features further continues with keyless ignition a knob to controls seat opening, lock and ignition and an on-board USB charger.

Suzuki may not be bringing the Saluto 125 to India, but it is reportedly working on something even more exciting. According to a report from December 2019, the company is preparing a 150 cc version of the Burgman Street for our market. The new 150 cc scooter will reportedly debut at Auto Expo 2020. An Access 150 with the same motor may also come up in the future.

