New colours announced for 2021 Suzuki SV650 and SV650X in Japan

Suzuki has introduced new colours for the 2021 SV650 and SV650X models. The new paint schemes are limited to the Japanese market only.

For MY2021, the Suzuki SV650 is available in 3 colours - Glass Sparkle Black, Glass Sparkle Black/Brilliant White, and Matte Black Metallic. On the other hand, the 2021 Suzuki SV650X can be purchased only in the Glass Sparkle Black colour. All the new colour options will be up for sale from 28 Jan 2020.

Also Read: 2021 Suzuki GSX-S125 in Japan receives new colour options

2021 Suzuki SV650 Colours

The Glass Sparkle Black here features a completely black look. Only the frame of the motorcycle is finished in what seems to be a grey shade. The branding on the fuel tank is also done in grey. The Glass Sparkle Black/Brilliant White paint scheme has red alloy wheels and frame. This combination adds contrast with the white fuel tank bearing ‘Suzuki’ branding in black. The frame and alloy wheels in the Matte Black Metallic colour are painted blue.

2021 Suzuki SV650X Colour

Like we mentioned earlier, the Suzuki SV650X has only a single colour option - Glass Sparkle Black. The blacked-out muffler enhances the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle. It also features a brown seat. The SV650X also has a flyscreen for a sportier and retro look. Suzuki has also used front-biased, lower-set clip-ons.

2021 Suzuki SV650 Price

For the new SV650, Suzuki is asking for JPY 7,85,400 (INR 5.52 lakh) whereas the 2021 SV650X would set the buyers back by JPY 8,29,400 that converts to INR 5.83 lakh. Both the bikes use the same 645cc V-twin engine. The liquid-cooled, 4-valve motor churns out 76.1 PS at 8500 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 8100 rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed gearbox.