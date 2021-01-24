The Suzuki Intruder price in India has been increased by a small margin. The 155cc cruiser has become costlier by INR 186. With this price hike, the Intruder now retails at INR 1,22,141*.

Following is a price table for reference:

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Hike Suzuki Intruder INR 1,22,141 INR 1,22,327 INR 186

Apart from the price revision, Suzuki has made no other changes in the motorcycle.

Also Read: New colours announced for 2021 Suzuki SV650 and SV650X in Japan

Suzuki Intruder Specs

Suzuki has fitted a 155cc single-cylinder engine in the Intruder. It is an air-cooled motor that has been equipped with the company’s SEP technology and fuel injection system which enhance the bike’s throttle response, performance as well as fuel efficiency. Suzuki has also added a SOHC. The engine is capable of producing 13.6 PS of maximum power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque. It is the same engine which also powers the Gixxer and Gixxer SF.

Suzuki Intruder Colours

The Suzuki Intruder comes in three colour options including the Metallic Matte Black/Candy Sanoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, and Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.

Suzuki Intruder Features

Features such as an LED DRL, LED taillamp, digital instrument cluster, sharp twin-barrel exhaust, premium backrest for the pillion can be found in the Intruder. While it is a comfortable motorcycle to ride, it isn’t really popular for its looks and design.

In other news, Suzuki has been testing its upcoming Burgman Electric for quite some time now. The new Japanese electric scooter has been spotted several times in the past. And now, it has been spied undergoing road tests once again.