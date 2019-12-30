Suzuki Saluto 125 retro scooter unveiled at 2020 Taipei Motor Show

At the 2020 Taipei Motor Show, Suzuki's two-wheeler line-up includes a new scooter - the Suzuki Saluto 125. The Suzuki Saluto 125 has a retro-styled look and will mainly compete with 125 cc scooters from brands like Vespa and Lambretta.

Utilising minimal amounts of chrome on the front apron, the designers at Suzuki used a chrome lining around the LED headlamp, much like the one seen on the Suzuki Access 125. Also, the brake levers and rear-view mirrors are chrome studded. The instrumentation is a mix of digital and analogue, of which the speedometer has strong hints of Vespas retailed back in the 80s. Besides that, the switchgear looks premium and also gets a hazard light.

The Suzuki Saluto 125 will be the first scooter by the Japanese manufacturer in Taiwan to be offered with keyless ignition. Instead of a regular key slot, there's a knob which controls seat opening, lock and ignition. A 5 volt-2 Ampere USB charging point is also available. Also, Suzuki Saluto 125 offers a handy cubby hole to store knick-knacks. The scooter has a contrasting burgundy-coloured seat and is fitted with a wide U-shaped LED taillamp.

The Suzuki Saluto 125 is powered by the same 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which also does duty in the Suzuki Swish 125 retailed in Taiwan. Judging by the bore and stroke of 52.5 mm and 57.4 mm respectively, it is possibly the same engine which does duty in the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and Suzuki Access 125 in India. However, in the Taiwanese models, the engine produces 9.4 PS of power and 10 Nm of torque.

The Suzuki Saluto 125 is shod with a conventional telescopic fork up front and twin springs at the rear. Stopping power comes from a disc brake at the front and a drum at the rear. The scooter has 10-inch wheels at both ends and will be available in 5 colour options.

