BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 launched in India, priced from INR 64,800

Suzuki has launched the BS-VI Access 125 in India. The updated model is available in standard and Special Edition variants.

The new Suzuki Access 125 is offered in a total of five configurations, and all of them benefit from fuel injection technology, external fuel filler cap and LED headlight. The base configuration (Access Drum CBS), however, misses the Eco Assist Illuminator.

The standard variant of the BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 will be available in three configurations – Steel Drum Brake, Alloy Drum Brake and Alloy Disc Brake. The standard variant of the scooter will be sold in five colours – Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue No. 2, Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2, Pearl Mirage White, Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey.

The BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition variant is available in Alloy Disc Brake and Alloy Drum Brake configurations. The Special Edition is offered in four colours – Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Dark Greenish Blue, Metallic Matte Black and Pearl Mirage White.

BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 - Prices

Variant BS-VI Price* BS-IV Price* Eco Assist Illuminator Fuel Injection External Fuel Filler Cap LED Headlight Access Drum CBS INR 64,800 INR 58,323 No Yes Yes Yes Access Drum Cast INR 66,800 INR 59,999 Yes Yes Yes Yes Access Drum Cast Special Edition INR 68,500 INR 62,004 Yes Yes Yes Yes Access Disc CBS INR 67,800 INR 61,292 Yes Yes Yes Yes Access Disc CBS Special Edition INR 69,500 INR 62,892 Yes Yes Yes Yes

The latest iteration of the Suzuki Access 125 will also feature a long seat, enlarged floorboard and larger under-seat storage. The safety net on the scooter continues to comprise the Combined Brake System (CBS) as standard.

Mechanical upgrades on the BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 include the addition of a fuel injection system. The BS-VI compliant 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, 2-valve, SOHC motor delivers 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The power output number is identical to the BS-IV version, while the torque figure is marginally lower (10.2 Nm vs 10 Nm). Suzuki claims that the new motor offers smooth power delivery and improved fuel economy.

*Ex-showroom Delhi