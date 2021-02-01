2021 Suzuki Hayabusa First Leaked Image Reveals Key Features

It was just last week when the first official teaser video of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa was released by the Japanese firm. While we were curiously waiting for the company to unveil, undoubtedly, one of the hottest launches of this year on 5 February, some key elements of the new bike have been revealed via a leaked image.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Leaked Image - Features Revealed

So, the new Hayabusa would continue to have the silhouette of the previous model. Suzuki has, however, made certain changes which make the motorcycle look modern and aggressive. The last model of the Hayabusa had many curves. The new one has sharper elements.

For example, we can spot some sharp lines and creases near the headlamp and on the rear seat cowl. The gigantic chrome exhaust also looks crispier and so does the rear cowl. Also, the new design would certainly help the motorcycle to have much improved and better aerodynamics, which is quite significant considering how fast this thing would be able to go (over 290km/h).

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Other Features

The official teaser video of the new Hayabusa also revealed some other features. The upcoming motorcycle would come equipped with a revised rear end that is likely to have a horizontal tail light setup. Suzuki might continue to use the dual-exhaust arrangement in the new ‘Busa. We also had a glimpse of the revised instrument cluster which would contain analogue dials for the rev-counter and speed. Between them would be a TFT display.

As for the electronics, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is expected to be loaded with several electronic rider aids such as a bi-directional quickshifter, traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, and 6-axis IMU. It would also feature multiple riding modes.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Launch

The new Hayabusa will make its global debut on 5 February 2021. It is likely to reach international markets soon after. Suzuki is expected to launch the new ‘Busa in India, too. While a timeframe is not known right now, we think it will reach the dealerships in our country this year itself.

[Image Source: Instagram]