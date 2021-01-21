2021 Suzuki GSX-S125 in Japan receives new colour options

Suzuki recently updated the GSX-R125 for the Japanese market by adding a new option in the fully-faired, entry-level motorcycle’s colour palette. Now, the brand has turned its attention towards the Suzuki GSX-S125. The 125cc naked motorbike has been given two new colour options for MY2021.

The new colour options of the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S125 include Triton Blue Metallic and Titan Black. The former paint scheme features black alloy wheels, engine cowl, and exhaust. Together they add good contrast as the fuel tank, some portion of the side panels, and rear cowl are finished in blue. Suzuki has also added some graphics and decals to enhance the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle.

On the other hand, the Titan Black colour option of the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S125 comes with blue alloy wheels. The engine cowl is finished in grey. While this paint scheme does look sober and mature, it lacks the oomph factor.

Apart from the inclusion of new paint schemes, no other changes have been implemented in the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S125. Powering the motorcycle is the same 124cc single-cylinder engine which churns out 15 PS of max power at 10,000 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of features, the GSX-S125 comes equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster, Suzuki Easy Start System, disc brakes at both the ends with ABS, telescopic front forks, rear monoshock, and LED headlamp.

For the new GSX-S125 in Japan, Suzuki is asking JPY 3,82,800 which converts to INR 2.69 lakh. This is certainly a huge amount for a 125cc motorcycle in India. No wonder why the GSX-S125 is not available in our country. For reference, the 155cc Suzuki Gixxer retails at INR 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).