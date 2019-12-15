India-made Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 heading to Mexico and Colombia next

The India-made Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 are going places. After Japan, they'll be on their way to Latin America. To begin with, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will be launched in Mexico and Colombia. The street naked Suzuki Gixxer 250, however, will be initially launched only in Colombia.

This is not the first time that Suzuki has imported motorcycles from India to Latin America. The previous iteration of the Gixxer 155 and Gixxer SF 155 continues to be on sale in both Colombia and Mexico. They are also offered in other markets like Guatemala, Costa Rica and Peru. The India-made Suzuki Intruder and Suzuki Burgman Street 125 are also exported to Latin America.

In Mexico, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will be retailed in the matte black colour and the MotoGP Edition. Colour options for Colombia have not been confirmed yet. The fully-faired bike mounts a 249 cc oil-cooled, SOHC engine good for 26.5 PS and 22.6 Nm of torque. This engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is made with an impressive features list. Dual-channel ABS, LED headlamp, all-digital instrumentation and a wide 150-section rear tyre are standard. The fully-faired Gixxer SF 250 gets a clip-on style handlebar, while the naked Gixxer 250 is fitted with a traditional rod type handle.

Suzuki is expected to produce at least two more motorcycles based on the 250 cc platform - an Intruder 250 and an adventure tourer.

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will go on sale in Mexico and Colombia in Q4 2020.

