2021 Suzuki Hayabusa First Teaser Video Released, To Debut On 5th Feb

Suzuki has given the world’s motorcycle community a sweet surprise. The Japanese company has released the first teaser video of the new Suzuki Hayabusa.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Features

The teaser video shows the new Hayabusa being ridden hard on a speed-bowl type test circuit. Although not much is clearly visible in the footage, it does reveal a few elements of the new ‘Busa. For example, the rear end of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has been redesigned and would feature a horizontal tail lamp cluster, likely to be full-LED. We can also spot a rear seat cowl and twin exhausts. Moving on, the front end of the new Hayabusa would be similar to that of the previous model. However, we are expecting Suzuki to add some new touches for a refreshed look.

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa teaser video also gives us a glimpse of the updated instrument cluster. It continues to have analogue dials for the rev-counter and speed, however, between them sits, what appears to be, a new TFT display. The new ‘Busa will have a redline 11,000 rpm. In the teaser video, we can see the motorcycle passing the 180mph (290km/h) barrier in 6th gear running close to 10,000 revs. No doubt it can be pushed even further.

The TFT screen in the middle shows ‘SDMS’ lettering. This could mean that Suzuki would have implemented several engine power modes in the new Hayabusa. The motorcycle would be armed with other electronics as well such as a bi-directional quickshifter, traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, 6-axis IMU.

Suzuki has also displayed the text ‘Perfectly Posied’ in the teaser video of the new Hayabusa. It hints that the upcoming motorcycle would feature some high-end suspension system to keep the rocket on two-wheels stable as a rock at high speeds.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveil Date

The world-renowned Japanese motorcycle giant will globally unveil the 2021 Hayabusa on 5th February. It is going to be a digital event. The new Hayabusa will certainly be one of the most exciting launches of this year!

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch

Considering that India was one of the last markets where the previous model of the Hayabusa was on sale before being discontinued, and the immense fan following of the motorcycle, Suzuki is very likely to bring the 2021 model in our country eventually.

What are your thoughts about the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa? Let us know in the comments below.

