2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch on April 26, 2021

Earlier this month, we reported to you that the Suzuki Hayabusa has already been listed on the company's India website, hinting at its imminent launch. Now, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has announced that the new Hayabusa will be launched in India on April 26, 2021. The new-generation Suzuki Hayabusa features an evolutionary design, new features and a re-worked engine, which now meets the Euro 5/BS6 emission regulations.

Perhaps one of the most remarkable things about the new Hayabusa is that it retains the iconic silhouette of the previous-gen motorcycle. While opinions may be divided on the new Hayabusa's styling, it still looks completely unique with the original silhouette having been re-imagine for 2021 very beautifully. The new Busa has a more aerodynamic design than its predecessor. It will not only help it achieve blazingly fast speeds but also be stable at those figures. Some of the key elements include a revised headlamp, new dual-taillamp, dual-exhausts, rear seat cowl, and more.

Powering the new Suzuki Hayabusa is a 1340cc in-line 4-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled and gets revised components, making it more refined. It has been tuned to pump out 187bhp of max power at 9700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle gets multiple riding modes, power mode selector, traction control, engine brake control, bi-directional quick shift system, launch control, cruise control, and anti-lift control system along with a 6-axis IMU and cornering ABS.

As per official figures, the new Busa can do the 0-100km/h and 0-200km/h sprint in 3.2 seconds and 6.8 seconds respectively. It has a limited top speed of 299km/h. The Suzuki Hayabusa has an immense fan following here in India. This is the very motorcycle that brought the superbike culture to the masses in India. Fondly known as the Dhoom bike - when it was ridden by John Abraham in the first Dhoom movie, India was one of the last markets where the previous model of the Hayabusa was on sale before being discontinued.

The unofficial bookings of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa in India began in February. A few select dealerships had started accepting reservations for the upcoming motorcycle. As far as the pricing is concerned, it’s being speculated that the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa would fall in the INR 17 lakh to INR 20 lakh price range (ex-showroom). For reference, the previous model that was brought into the country via the CKD route retailed at INR 13.75 lakh* before getting discontinued.

