BS-VI Suzuki Burgman Street may reach dealerships in February - Report

While Suzuki Motorcycle India has confirmed that the BS-VI Access 125 will be launched in this month (January 2020), it is yet to reveal any details about the BS-VI Burgman Street. A new report from Overdrive claims that the updated scooter is likely to arrive at the dealerships in February 2020.

Regular readers would know that the Burgman Street shares its engine with the Access 125, and the latter, as mentioned above, will be launched with a BS-VI compliant motor in January. Thus, the BS-VI Burgman Street should not take too long before it arrives in our market.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has already revealed the performance numbers for the BS-VI Access 125, and the same figures will be seen on the Burgman Street. The BS-VI compliant 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection tech will deliver 8.7 PS of peak power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm.

Like the BS-VI Access 125, the BS-VI Burgman Street should benefit from features such as Eco Assist illumination and a voltage meter to indicate battery conditions. Convenience feature upgrades should include an external fuel filler cap to the package – a feature that Suzuki Motorcycle India has already announced for the BS-VI Access 125.

The hardware specifications will be carried forward from the BS-IV model, and so, the BS-VI Burgman Street will use telescopic front forks and a single-sided spring at the back to perform the shock absorption tasks. Braking department will comprise a disc at the front and a drum unit at the back, while the safety net will include combined braking system.

The BS-VI Suzuki Burgman Street is expected to be up to INR 5,000 costlier than the outgoing (BS-IV) model, which is priced at INR 70,312 (ex-showroom Delhi).

In other updates, Suzuki Motorcycle India is reportedly working on a 150 cc version of the Burgman Street and is expected to unveil it at Auto Expo 2020. The new motor may also power a higher displacement version of the Access. The official details are yet to be revealed, although we do not expect to hear any details until the Auto Expo 2020.

