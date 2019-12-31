Suzuki Burgman Street 150 may debut at Auto Expo 2020 - Report

Auto Expo 2020 will likely host the world premiere of the rumoured Suzuki Burgman 150, as per a new report from Overdrive.

Also Read: Suzuki Saluto 125 retro scooter unveiled at 2020 Taipei Motor Show

The Suzuki Burgman Street 150 won't have any direct rivals at launch. In terms of price and engine class, it could compete with the Aprilia SR160. Its engine could also power a higher displacement version of the best-selling Suzuki scooter in India - the Access. The Access 150, if and when launched, will rival the Vespa 150 models.

The details about the styling cues and hardware specifications are not available yet. However, we expect the 150 cc Burgman Street to borrow similar design elements from the 125 cc model. Thus, it could feature full LED headlight and a windscreen at the front, a fully digital instrument console and a muscular styling overall.

The source report further adds that the 150 cc model could be manufactured in India and exported. Regular followers would know that the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is exported to several markets.

The unveiling of the Burgman Street 150, however, will not mark the end of the 125 cc model, and the latter is expected to arrive with a BS-VI engine soon.

The Burgman Street 125 shares its engine with the Access 125, and the latter has already been updated to comply with the more stringent, BS-VI emission norms. The BS-VI Access 125 will be launched in January, and the BS-VI Burgman Street should join the list soon after. The BS-VI Burgman Street, like the latest iteration of the Access 125, will draw 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm from a 124 cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve engine with fuel injection system.

Also Read: 2020 Suzuki Hayabusa launched in India

The BS-VI Suzuki Burgman Street 125 won't carry any design changes. Its cockpit may include additional features, though - Eco Assist illumination, a fuel economy meter and a range indicator.

[Source: Overdrive.in]