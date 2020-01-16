TVS electric scooter makes spy photo debut [Video]

Prototypes of the purported TVS Creon-based electric scooter were spotted during the pre-production test runs, claims a new report from ElectricVehicleWeb. The vehicles were spotted in Hosur, which is where the TVS Motor Company headquarter is located. Check out the spy video of the upcoming TVS electric scooter in action.

K. N. Radhakrishnan, President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director, TVS Motor Company, had stated during the Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call in May last year that the first electric product from the two-wheeler brand should arrive in the current financial year (FY2019-20) i.e. by March 2020. The company had showcased the Creon electric scooter in concept form at Auto Expo 2018.

The upcoming TVS electric scooter will be the production version of the TVS Creon concept, although its name could be different. Thus, the design traits could include all-LED lighting, large under-seat storage, USB charger, telescopic front forks, offset rear mono-shock and diamond-cut alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

The TVS Creon was showcased with smart connected technologies that the company had developed in collaboration with Intel. Its production version may also feature GPS, navigation, geo-fencing, anti-theft and cloud connectivity. Regular followers would know that TVS Motor Company already offers Bluetooth connectivity with TVS SmartXonnect smartphone application on models like the Ntorq 125 and the Apache RTR 200 4V. The BS-VI Apache RR 310 will also benefit from the same tech.

The concept scooter had three custom riding modes, regenerative braking and park assist (reverse mode), and the production-spec model should have them as well. Features like multiple riding modes, regenerative braking and park assist are already available on products like Ather 450.

The Creon concept was showcased with three Lithium-ion batteries, and the production variant should carry over that setup for a promising range. It had a 12 kW (16.32 PS) electric motor. TVS claimed a 0-60 km/h acceleration time of 5.1 seconds. In terms of range, the concept scooter promised 80 km, and we expect to see a similar figure on the production version. Fast-charging feature should be offered on this electric scooter.

As mentioned above, TVS Motor Company is likely to reveal the electric scooter before the end of the current fiscal. The company has decided to not participate at Auto Expo 2020 and thus we will not see the electric scooter at the biennial motoring event.

