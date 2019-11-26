BS-VI compliant TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched in India

TVS Motor Company has launched the BS-VI compliant version of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. Prices of the RTR 160 4V start at INR 99,950*, while the RTR 200 4V is priced at INR 1.24 lakh*.

The newly launched TVS Apache models feature an LED headlamp, restyled rear-view mirrors and fuel injection. Their feature list includes an in-built, first in segment GTT (Glide Through Traffic) capability as well. TVS Motor Company claims that this technology helps in ‘low-speed urban riding and enables an extremely smooth and controlled ride.’

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS-VI

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS-VI continues to employ the 197.75 cc oil-cooled, 4-valve mill. Coupled to a 5-speed gearbox, the engine produces 20.5 PS of power (unchanged) and 16.8 Nm of torque (down from 18.1 Nm). With the carburetted version discontinued, the BS-VI RTR 200 4V will be offered only in a single variant with fuel-injection and rear disc brake. Dual-channel ABS continues to be on offer along with rear lift-off protection. Also, a slipper clutch remains on offer as well as SmartXonnect technology.

TVS also mentions that the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is fitted with a ‘high-performance radial rear tyre’. However, unlike the BS-VI version, which is available with an optional Pirelli tyre, the tyre manufacturer of the BS-VI model has not been specified. Colour options include Gloss Black and Pearl White. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is now INR 12,155 more expensive than the outgoing BS-IV version. The new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at INR 1.24 lakh*.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS-VI

Dialling up the heat on competition, the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets a new dual-tone seat. However, it is not a split seat as on the RTR 200 4V. This one too gets a new LED headlamp and DRL. The 159.7 cc oil-cooled engine is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine produces 16.02 PS (down from 16.80 PS) of power and 14.2 Nm (down from 14.8 Nm) of torque.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will be retailed in three colour options, namely Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black. The disc brake version of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is priced at INR 99,950* (up by INR 7,644*) for the rear disc brake variant and INR 1.03 lakh* for the drum brake option (up by INR 7,694*).

*Ex-showroom Delhi

