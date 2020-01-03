TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition launched in Sri Lanka

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of the NTORQ 125 Race Edition in Sri Lanka. The company already offers the standard TVS NTORQ in the Sri Lankan market.

The Race Edition of the TVS NTORQ 125 styling updates in the form of Signature LED DRL (resembles the “T” shape of the taillight) and LED headlight. The Race Edition also benefits from Hazard lamp that can be controlled using the red-coloured hazard switch.

Apart from the updated lighting setup, the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition also features vibrant chequered flag graphics and ‘Race Edition’ emblem. The graphics and the emblem aim to further enhance the sporty character of the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition. The scooter will be available in three-tone combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic red colour.

The feature list, like that of the standard NTORQ 125, includes a TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth system that works with a dedicated smartphone application. The Bluetooth-enabled instrument console offers access to functions such as the Navigation Assist, Last Parked Location Assist, Incoming Call Alert, Missed Call Alert, Auto Reply SMS, Phone Signal Strength, Phone Battery Strength and Ride Stats. Other, key ride-related information that is available on the console include 0-60 km/h acceleration timer, lap timer and Power/Eco mode indicator.

Mechanical specifications are identical to the standard NTORQ 125, which means that the Race Edition uses a 124.79 cc, single-cylinder air-cooled 3-valve, OHC engine with a carburettor system that churns out a maximum torque of 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm and a peak power output of 9.4 PS at 7,500 rpm.

Back home, the company is busy updating its product portfolio to comply with BS-VI compliance before the April 2020 deadline. TVS Motor Company has already announced the launch of the BS-VI Apache RTR 200 4V and the BS-VI Apache RTR 160 4V.

The next BS-VI compliant TVS model to reach the Indian market should be the company’s flagship product, the Apache RR 310. The fully-faired motorcycle, which has been seen in a leaked video, is ready to roll out into the dealerships. The BS-VI Apache RR310 will pack an updated instrument console that will feature a Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT display and refreshed graphics. The overall design of the motorcycle, however, will not be any different.