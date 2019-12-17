New footage reveals details of BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310's new TFT colour display [Video]

Recently, we got a first glimpse at the 2020 TVS Apache RR 310, and its updated instrument console. Now, a video that gives an even closer look at the new setup has surfaced online.

Also Read: BS-VI compliant TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched in India

The spy video published on Rushlane’s YouTube channel, reveals a new TFT colour display of the upcoming 2020 (BS-VI) TVS Apache RR 310. In comparison, the outgoing (BS-IV) model features an LCD unit. The new display is surrounded by a gloss black panel that features a partial carbon-fibre texture.

The startup routine includes the display of “TVS Racing” branding along with the company’s logo. The TVS Racing branding is followed by “Apache RR310” stamp along with twin (red) stripes running behind the text. The telltale indicator sits on the top and at the bottom of the screen. A speedometer occupies the centre part of the display. A fuel gauge and temperature indicator sit on either side of the speedometer, while a tachometer surrounds all three readings. The tachometer changes colour as the motorcycle ventures into higher rev-band. A gear position indicator can be seen under the speedometer.

More readings make an appearance once the startup routine is finished. A clock occupies the top-left corner of the screen. The theme of the new instrument console, with the vertical layout, looks quite similar to a smartphone. The 2020 model will most definitely benefit from TVS SmartXonnect technology that will enable smartphone integration via Bluetooth. The system was recently seen on the BS-VI TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. The console on the latest iteration of the Apache RTR 200 4V displays:

Achieved top speed

0-60 km/h timer

High-speed alert

Turn-by-turn Navigation (Ride and Tour Mode)

Low fuel warning (Alert and Assist to find the nearest fuel station)

Call and SMS notification

Ride Statistics (Details, records and analysis)

Last Parked Location

Road Side Assistance

Automatic App Launch

Do Not Disturb mode

Auto Reply SMS

High-Speed Alert

Crash alert notification

G-Force measurement

Lean angle display

We expect to see all the features listed above on the BS-VI Apache RR 310 as well. The colour TFT display may also pack additional features that would be exclusive to the RR 310, although the available data is too limited to make any concrete claims at this point in time.

Apart from the updated instrument console, the latest spy video also gives a glimpse at the front fascia of the BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 that looks identical to the outgoing model. Thus, you would see a twin-pod, projector-style headlight on the BS-VI Apache RR 310. The fairing, windscreen and other styling cues will remain identical to the outgoing model too, although the BS-VI range will arrive with newer graphics and paint options for a refreshed look.

Also Read: TVS Motors riding gear and apparels - All you need to know

The hardware specifications will continue to feature full LED lighting, inverted front forks, rear mono-shock and disc brakes on both wheels with dual-channel ABS.