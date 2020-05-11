Red 2020 Mahindra Thar with all the production elements spied

A red 2020 Mahindra Thar in production version has been spied. It is covered in the same way how production units are shipped to dealers, although it’s probably a little early for dealer dispatches being commenced.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar apparently features an evolutionary design. However, it is noticeably bigger. The all-new model appears to have a wider body and wider mirrors. Previous spy shots have shown that it will be available with fender-mounted LED daytime running lights and even LED tail lights, just like the Jeep Wrangler JL. Another new element on the outside is round fog lamps on the front bumper.

Compared to the old Mahindra Thar, the next-gen Mahindra Thar has a relatively compact grille with shorter vertical slots. Mahindra offered the old Thar only with a soft-top, but it will sell the next-gen Thar in a hard-top version as well.

As for the 2020 Mahindra Thar’s interior, spy media have shown an all-new dashboard, instrument cluster, centre console and front-facing rear seats for a more contemporary styling and improved comfort and convenience. Customers can look forward to features like automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, colour MID, dual-front airbags, etc. in the all-new model.

Reports suggest that the next-gen Mahindra Thar sits on a new ladder-frame chassis, the same one as the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio. It is expected to be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The diesel engine’s maximum power will reportedly be 140 hp.

Mahindra had confirmed in February that it plans to launch the next-gen Thar after the eKUV100 in Q1 FY2021 (April-June 2020). However, the Coronavirus outbreak seems to have caused a delay and the launch date of the 2020 Thar could have been pushed back to Q2 FY2021 (July-September 2020). The eKUV100 also hasn’t been launched yet.

