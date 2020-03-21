2020 Mahindra Thar with LED tail lamps spied, to be launched by June

The 2020 Mahindra Thar has been spied once again, courtesy IndianAutosBlog.com reader Sai Sarvana Kumar. The test mule of the upcoming SUV can be seen featuring LED tail lamps.

The next-gen Mahindra Thar (codename: Mahindra W501), like its predecessor, will have a familiar design that has evolved from the popular Mahindra 4x4s of the past like the CJ, the MM540, the Classic and the Legend. However, it will be much more modern in almost every other aspect. Consider the classic rectangular tail lamps for instance, which will be LED units instead of halogen. Also, there will be LED daytime running lights on the front fenders.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar, unlike its predecessor, will be available in a hard-top version as well. The hard-top version will make the Mahindra That more practical and safer, thus more suitable as a daily driver. For the same reason, it will gain a front-facing rear seat bench as well with the first full model change. The list of features will include automatic climate control, cruise control, touchscreen infotainment system, colour driver information display, etc. now.

The next-gen Mahindra Thar will likely sit on an updated version of the old model’s ladder-frame chassis and have a bigger body. It will likely be offered with a 140 hp 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine and a 163 hp 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. The latter might be kept just for exports initially.

A 6-speed manual transmission will be standard, while a 6-speed automatic transmission could be offered optionally, making the dream of a Mahindra Thar automatic for urban customers a reality. A part-time four-wheel drive system will likely be standard.

