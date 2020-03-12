Official: Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio to be launched in Q2 2021

The wait for the launch date of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio (codename: Mahindra Z101) is finally over. Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra, has gone on record to say that the all-new Mahindra Scorpio will be launched in Q2 2021 (April-June 2021).

The Scorpio is one of Mahindra’s iconic passenger vehicles. Created with an investment of INR 7.4 billion, with inputs from even the UK, Germany, Austria, Italy, Sweden and South Korea, the first modern-day Mahindra SUV has gone through multiple rehashes since its launch in 2002. Now, it’s finally set for a complete makeover.

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio, just like the current model, will have traditional SUV proportions. Spy shots have shown it featuring a typically boxy body, large windows and an upright stance. Sitting on the same new ladder-frame chassis as the next-gen Mahindra Thar (codename: Mahindra W501), it will likely be longer and wider than the current model, which has a length and width of 4,456 mm and 1,820 mm respectively. There will be some contemporary touches, though, such as a hunchback rear-end, for instance.

The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio could be offered with the 140 hp 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and the 163 hp 1.5-litre mStallion T-GDi petrol engine. While a 6-speed manual transmission is a given, a 6-speed automatic transmission could also be offered to make the SUV more practical for urban conditions. There’s no word on the seating layouts. The current model can be had in 7-, 8- and 9-seat versions.

Also Read: Mahindra eXUV300 electric SUV to offer a range of over 370 km

The strong focus on models like the Scorpio, Thar, Bolero and TUV300/TUV300 Plus should help Mahindra achieve a stronger grip in the semi-urban and rural markets. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.