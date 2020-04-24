Mahindra confirms plan to launch 6 new products in 1.5 years - Launch Dates Inside

In addition to updating current models with facelifts and normal model year changes, Mahindra plans to launch 6 new products in one and a half years. Here are these officially confirmed upcoming SUVs from Mahindra:

1. Mahindra eKUV100 (codename: Mahindra S110)

The Mahindra eKUV100 debuted in production form at Auto Expo 2020. It has a 15.9 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that provides a driving range of 147 km. There's a single electric motor generating 40 kW and 120 Nm of torque using the electricity stored in this battery pack.

The Mahindra eKUV100 has been priced at INR 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi, incl. FAME-II subsidy). It will fill the void of the Mahindra e2o and be targeted mainly at fleet customers. It will go on sale as India’s most affordable electric SUV by June this year.

2. 2020 Mahindra Thar (codename: Mahindra W501)

Soon after the Mahindra electric KUV100, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will follow. It will be the second generation of India’s most popular budget off-roader. The next-gen Mahindra Thar will feature an evolutionary design but it will be much bigger and more suitable as a daily driver with a host of comfort-oriented changes.

Mahindra will likely offer the all-new Thar with newly developed 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engines. The company plans to launch the 2020 Thar also by June this year.

3. Mahindra Atom (codename: Mahindra C100)

The Mahindra Atom is a last-mile connectivity vehicle that debuted in production form at Auto Expo 2020. Like the Mahindra eKUV100, it is an EV for shared mobility in urban areas. It features AC, rear-seat entertainment system and 4G connectivity. Powered by the MESMA 48V powertrain.

Mahindra says that the Atom has the agility of a three-wheeler and the comfort and safety of a car. It will release this product in the domestic market between July and September this year.

4. 2021 Mahindra XUV500 (codename: Mahindra W601)

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will be the second generation of what once used to be the flagship Mahindra SUV. It will have a completely new design, with certain elements reminiscent of the Mahindra Funster electric roadster concept from Auto Expo 2020.

Sitting on an all-new monocoque platform, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will likely come with newly developed 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. It will be launched between January and March 2021.

5. 2021 Mahindra Scorpio (codename: Mahindra Z101)

With the MY2021 update, the Mahindra Scorpio will get a complete overhaul for the first time. It will have barely any traces of the old design and look way more upmarket.

Underpinning the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be the same ladder-frame chassis as the next-gen Mahindra Thar. The all-new compact SUV should boost Mahindra’s sales significantly in semi-urban and rural territories. The company plans to launch it between April and June 2021.

6. Mahindra eXUV300 (codename: Mahindra S210)

The Mahindra eXUV300 debuted in concept form at Auto Expo 2020. As its name suggests, it’s the pure electric variant of the Mahindra XUV300. It’s powered by the MESMA 350V powertrain.

The eXUV300, Mahindra’s first new-age EV for personal mobility, will reportedly be available with two different battery packs, one of which will offer a higher driving range of over 370 km. The company plans to launch this electric SUV between July and September 2021.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.