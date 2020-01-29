YouTuber drives 2020 Mahindra Thar, reveals interior & exhaust note [Video]

A first-of-its-kind video has emerged on the internet in which the 2020 Mahindra Thar can be seen being driven by a vlogger. The video reveals the next-gen Mahindra Thar's exhaust note while being accelerated to speeds above 80 km/h and clearly shows some of its interior elements, such as the new dual-pod instrument cluster.

As per a previous report, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will be revealed a few weeks after Auto Expo 2020, in a separate event. The generation shift will bring forward some very subtle design changes but plenty of mechanical revisions to meet the stricter emission and safety norms and higher customer expectations.

The all-new Thar has already been spotted on numerous past occasions. It has grown into a slightly more rugged-looking SUV thanks to the flared-up wheel arches and more muscular stance. At the same time, it has retained some of the previous classic styling elements including the seven-slot vertical grille, front fender-mounted turn indicators, wide and flat bonnet, round halogen headlamps, side-hinged tailgate and the vertical brick-shaped combination lamps. This should go down well with the purists.

Inside, the changes will be far more significant as the all-new Thar will focus more on being a daily-driver. With this new approach, Mahindra will place it as an everyday adventure vehicle which will appeal to a larger set of audience. The all-new model will be kitted with a large touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control system, multifunction steering wheel and cruise control which will tone down its utilitarian approach. The instrument console, as shown in the image (below) will be a new dual-pod unit with an MID placed in the centre and will sport red-highlights around the readings. Another major interior highlight will be forward-facing, bench seat in the rear.

As far as mechanicals go, expect the second-gen Mahindra Thar to employ a 2.0-litre diesel engine which delivers 140 horsepower and 300 newton-metres of torque. A 6-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard. A four-wheel drive system will likely be optional.

